NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Today: Admit Card, Exam Timings And Guidelines, All Details Here

National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on June 18. The exam will be conducted in offline mode at various centres across the country. All candidates appearing for the Hotel Management Entrance exam are required to download their NCHM JEE admit cards. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following these steps.

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry a printout of hall ticket to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates are also advised to carry valid ID proof along with their call letters. For more details, they can go to the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

On June 18, the NCHM JEE 2022 exam will be held in offline mode. It will be conducted between 10 am and 1 pm. Candidates may please note that earlier, this Hotel Management entrance exam was to be held on May 28, 2022. However, due to some administrative reasons, the exam was delayed and is now being held today. NCHM JEE 2022 exam guidelines can be checked here.

NCHM JEE 2022: Check exam day guidelines here

As mentioned above, do not forget to carry your admit card to the exam hall

All candidates must carry a valid photo id proof along with the NCHM JEE admit card

Registered candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

It is also advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing

Candidates must not carry any electronic devices inside the exam hall

NCH JEE Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download