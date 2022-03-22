Last Updated:

NCHM JEE 2022 Schedule Revised, Exam On June 18; Here's How To Apply

NCHM JEE 2022: The dates have been revised for the National Council for Hotel Management-Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022) by the NTA

NCHM JEE 2022: The dates for the National Council for Hotel Management-Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022) by the National Testing Agency (NTA) have been revised. NCHM JEE 2022 will now be conducted on June 18, 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on May 28. The dates were revised in view of the representations received from candidates, the NTA release mentioned.

"Pursuant to representations from candidates, it has now been decided that the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMJEE)-2022 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the revised date of June 18," as per the notice issued by NTA.

Candidates must note that NCHM JEE 2022 application process will be closed on May 3. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. To complete the application process, candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees, and reserved category candidates will be required to pay Rs 450. The NCHMCT JEE 2022 is being conducted for admission of students to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM and CT) for the academic year 2022–23 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

NCHM JEE 2022 Application Form: Here's how to apply

  • Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of NCHM JEE - nchmjee.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, click on the "New Registration" tab. Click on the checkbox that says, "Click to proceed."
  • Step 3: Fill in the personal, examination, and academic details
  • Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as photographs and signatures, in the prescribed format.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee for the NCHM JEE 2022.
  • Step 6: Click on the "Submit" tab.
  • Step 7: Take a printout of the copy for future needs. 
