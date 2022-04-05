NCW Writes To Education Minister Over Sociology Textbook Justifying Practice Of Dowry

The practice of Dowry is a deep-rooted social evil in India that has been taking place going for centuries. The government is making all efforts to empower women through various programmes and legislation. Recently the author and publisher of a sociology textbook are facing backlash from netizens after, they allegedly justified the practice of dowry in the book. Several images of a textbook titled 'Textbook of Sociology for Nurses' by TK Indrani, listing the 'merits of the dowry system' have taken the internet by storm. The first point of the list states that the dowry in the form of TV, fan, mattresses etc., is beneficial in establishing new households. Moreover, on the book's cover, it is reported to be written according to the syllabus of the Indian Nursing Council.

After receiving various backlashes from several institutes on this, recently NCW or National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the reports of the textbook Sociology for Nurses where merits of dowry have been mentioned.

NCW takes cognisance of the dowry controversy

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come across several media posts on the reading material for nursing students that lists the 'merits and advantages' of the dowry system. As per various media reports, the material showcases that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the 'merits' of the orthodox practice.

Reportedly, the issue is very serious and it sends a very wrong message to the students about the regressive system. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, the Education Minister to intervene in the matter and take necessary remedial action. The Chairperson has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take action in the matter and to intimate a Commission to investigate the issue within 7 days.

More about the book

The book opines that because of dowry, some parents have actually started getting their girls educated. A statement in the book read "When the girls are educated or even employed, the demand for dowry will be less. Thus this is an indirect advantage." It further has statements like "Ugly looking girls can be married off with attractive dowry with well or ugly looking boys." A lot of notable people and netizens' have reacted to the matter on their social media handles.

