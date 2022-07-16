NEET 2022: Aspirant From Tamil Nadu Dies By Suicide Due To Exam Fear

NEET UG 2022: A day before attempting the NEET 2022 exam, a NEET aspirant committed suicide in Tamil Nadu. Nishandini, a Dalit girl of Erular Colony, Ariyalur district hung herself at her house on July 15, 2022. She was studying in a private school and had appeared for NEET last year and secured a mark of 220.

On July 6, another aspirant from Tamil Nadu committed suicide. He was found hanging in his room on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. In the suicide note, he cited difficulty in 'NEET preparation' as a reason for this move. Murali Krishna passed the intermediate exam in 2021. He took the NEET exam and scored 160 marks. He had started preparations for NEET again, but was stressed as he feared he would not be able to score the required marks.

“I’m finding NEET exam very difficult. I can’t score the marks. Forgive me, I’ve tried my best. But I couldn’t get the marks requested to get medical seat. Please forgive me for taking this decision. I’ll miss you very much ma”, stated the suicide note.

NEET UG 2022 to be conducted on July 17

National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET UG exam on July 17, 2022. The centre details and admit cards have already been released on the official website. Candidates should make sure to carry printout of admit cards to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. For more details, candidates can go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Those who have not downloaded their admit cards yet, can download the same by following the steps mentioned below.

NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download the NEET hall tickets