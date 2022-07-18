Last Updated:

NEET 2022: CBI Arrests 8 People For Alleged Rigging Of NEET Exam Taken By 1.8M Aspirants

CBI has arrested 8 people over the accusation of rigging the NEET national examinations. 11 people were named in the FIR. 18 lakh aspirants had registered

Written By
Aniket Mishra

Image: PTI


In a major update, CBI has arrested 8 people over the accusation of mass rigging of the NEET-UG 2022 national examinations. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), this year saw the highest number of applications for the examination, which was held on July 18.

As per sources, the FIR filed states that the accused masterminds allegedly hired 'solvers' to impersonate aspirants in return for money, though the details about the money received by the accused are still unknown. 

The FIR further mentions that the accused used computer graphics to morph the identification cards and enter the exam hall. Around 18 lakhs students gave the exam on Sunday. The preliminary information is that the accused have been arrested under sections 123B, 419, 420, 467 466, 471 of the IPC.

Mass rigging in NEET 2022 Exam?

According to the FIR accessed by Republic, the mastermind of the aforesaid rigging racket, Sushil Ranjan of Gautam Nagar, Delhi, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The other alleged accused and some others allegedly arranged 'solvers' in exchange for money. The 'solvers' and the masterminds allegedly used computer graphics to 'facilitate the use of proxy candidate' in the national level examination.

All the solvers and the conspirators arrived at the National Capital, Delhi, a day before the examination and were staying at some hotel. Sources suggest that the CBI knew about the rigging plan but the officers waited for the examination to get over and catch the conspirators along with the 'solvers' red-handed.

The NEET Exam 

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET is a uniform examination for the students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and AYUSH (BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and similar medical courses). The exam has often turned into a subject of controversy, most often for being too difficult and competitive and for the toll the preparation and associated stress takes on students. This year it is also the subject of a raging controversy because of complaints by aspirants that they were asked to take off their innerwear and turbans in different cases to write the exam.

