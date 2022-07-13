NEET 2022: Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking NEET-UG Postponement On July 14

NEET UG Postponement: Once again, NEET postponement matter has been taken up on social media. Even if NEET Admit Card 2022 has been released, candidates are demanding for postponement. A plea has also been filed in Delhi High Court seeking the postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam. It is being said that along with NEET postponement, candidates are seeking an extra attempt at NEET UG 2022 exam. Advocate Mamta Sharma raised this petition before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court seeking urgent hearing. Delhi High Court ready to hear the petition and will be hearing the matter on July 14, 2022.

NTA UG 2022: List of important dates

NEET 2022 admit card release notice was published on July 11, 2022

Admit cards have been released on July 12 at 11 am

Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5.20 pm

This year the exam will be held in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Over 18.7 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for taking the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination. Those who have not downloaded the admit cards yet can do so by following the steps mentioned below.

NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download the NEET hall tickets