NEET 2022: Delhi HC To Hear Plea Seeking NEET-UG Postponement On July 14

NEET UG postponement: Delhi High Court will be hearing a plea seeking NEET UG postponement on July 14, 2022. Here is all you need to know about it.

NEET UG postponement

NEET UG Postponement: Once again, NEET postponement matter has been taken up on social media. Even if NEET Admit Card 2022 has been released, candidates are demanding for postponement. A plea has also been filed in Delhi High Court seeking the postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam. It is being said that along with NEET postponement, candidates are seeking an extra attempt at NEET UG 2022 exam. Advocate Mamta Sharma raised this petition before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court seeking urgent hearing. Delhi High Court ready to hear the petition and will be hearing the matter on July 14, 2022.

NTA UG 2022: List of important dates 

  • NEET 2022 admit card release notice was published on July 11, 2022
  • Admit cards have been released on July 12 at 11 am
  • Exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5.20 pm

This year the exam will be held in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Over 18.7 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for taking the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination. Those who have not downloaded the admit cards yet can do so by following the steps mentioned below.

NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download the NEET hall tickets

  • Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log on to the official website neet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link which reads "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login information and click the "login" button
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the NEET UG admission cards for 2022 will be displayed
  • Step 5: Save the admit card to the computer and print it
