NEET 2022: Delhi High Court To Hear Plea Seeking NEET-UG Postponement Today

The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a petition seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 on July 14, 2022. As of now, NEET-UG is scheduled to be conducted on July 17, 2022. However, the petitioners mentioned the postponement matter before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad. It is being said that along with NEET postponement, candidates are seeking an extra attempt at NEET UG 2022 exam.

“Respondents scheduled National Level examinations CUET, NEET- UG, and JEE in July 2022 having a time gap of 1 or 2 days, wherein the syllabus of all three examinations is completely different. (Petitioners are) approaching this Hon'ble Court seeking postponement of NEET UG 2022 by 4-6 weeks to compensate the unfortunate mismanagement faced during the covid times and to allot appropriate time to students considering the peculiar circumstances as though examination held on time in 2021, the results were also declared on time but unfortunately due to the pendency of reservation policy issue before the Supreme Court counselling period got extended for six months,” reads the petition filed through advocate Mamta Sharma.

“In spite of being aware of the genuine and legitimate grievances of the petitioners, respondents have failed to take a timely decision in respect of rescheduling NEET- UG 2022 and created a state of confusion among students by not releasing the admit card of the students till 11th of July 2022,” the petition said.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download NEET hall tickets

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates are required to log in to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link which reads "ADMIT CARD NEET (UG)-2022."

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their login information

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the NEET UG hall tickets will be displayed

Step 5: Save and download the admit card, and take its printout for future reference

This year the exam will be held in offline mode across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Over 18.7 lakh candidates have got themselves registered for taking the undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination. It will be conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 5.20 pm.