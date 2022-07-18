NEET 2022: Sikh Candidates In Jammu Claim They Were 'asked To Remove Religious Symbols'

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), conducted on July 17, became the talking point for all wrong reasons on Monday. Some Sikh candidates in Jammu have alleged that they were asked to remove their religious symbols by the staff. The students alleged that such attempts were aimed at 'provoking the religious sentiments of the community, and deprive them of participating in competitive exams'.

As per the set dresscode for NEET, "Candidates are allowed to wear customary or culturally appropriate outfits, however, all such candidates must report to the exam centre a minimum of 2 hours prior to the reporting time to allow proper frisking. Also, candidates can carry accessories or items or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious), however, all such candidates must reach the exam centre 2 hours prior to the reporting time for proper frisking."

Hijabs forcibly removed?

A total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were females, according to the data shared by NTA. The exam was conducted at 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India.