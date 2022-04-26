NEET 2022: TN CM Stalin Slams Guv On Anti Neet Bill, Says Guv's Job Is Like Postman

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on April 25, launched a scathing attack on Governor RN Ravi over the anti-NEET Bill. The DMK President said that the State was not asking for his approval for the Bill but to send it for Presidential assent like a "postman".The Governor does not have the authority to grant his approval to the Bill, adopted in the Assembly twice during the DMK rule, seeking exemption from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) for Tamil Nadu, he said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on guv's inaction to send anti-neet bill to president

