NEET 2022: Will UG Exam Be Postponed? Here's All You Need To Know

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET 2022 aspirants are demanding for postponement of NEET UG 2022. Ever since the JEE Mains 2022 has been postponed, NEET aspirants are demanding postponement too. Aspirants are using the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG2022 on Twitter.

NTA notification highlights that the NEET UG will be conducted on July 17, 2022 in offline mode. Aspirants are hoping that union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may postpone it to August 2022. Here are the reasons why NEET aspirants are demanding postponement.

Please postpone NEET UG EXAM TO AUGUST. Please understand our situation and give us some extra time to prepare for the exam #postponeneetug2022@EduMinOfIndia @OfficeDp @mansukhmandviya @DG_NTA @PMOIndia — Samitava Das (@DasSamitava) April 9, 2022

Due to Delayed councelling of 2021

Droppers don't have time for prep as they wait till the Mop Up round how is it possible to cover 2 year of syllabus in only 90 days atleast give us 4 month. Please sir look into the matter at earliest@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA #postponeneetug2022 — AYUSH RAJ (@Ayushraj2321Raj) April 9, 2022

Please postpone neet ug 2022 by atleast one month #NEET2022 #postponeneetug2022 — Mousumihena Yesmin (@MousumihenaYT) April 6, 2022

Why are aspirants demanding postponement?

These days, Twitter is stormed with the demands of Medical aspirants related to NEET 2022 postponement. Many students are saying that the postponement between NEET date announcement by NTA and actual exam date is too less.

Students have claimed that they don't have enough time to prepare for NEET 2022 and 2 months is not enough. Further, they have argued that JEE Mains 2022 has been postponed despite, candidates having more time to prepare and more attempts. However, conducting NEET 2022 with 1 attempt and after a late announcement, is not fair to students.

NEET-UG 2022 to be conducted in 14 foreign centres for the first time

NTA recently activated the application link for NEET UG 2022. As a major development, this year the exam is being conducted in 14 foreign cities. National Testing Agency tweeted, "NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time." The list of 14 NEET 2022 exam centres in foreign cities, country, and city code can be checked here. Here are the steps which interested candidates will have to follow to apply.

