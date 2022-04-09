Last Updated:

NEET 2022: Will UG Exam Be Postponed? Here's All You Need To Know

NEET 2022: Aspirants of NEET UG 2022 are demanding for postponement of exams. The registration for NEET has been started. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NEET 2022

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET 2022 aspirants are demanding for postponement of NEET UG 2022. Ever since the JEE Mains 2022 has been postponed, NEET aspirants are demanding postponement too. Aspirants are using the hashtag #PostponeNEETUG2022 on Twitter. 

NTA notification highlights that the NEET UG will be conducted on July 17, 2022 in offline mode. Aspirants are hoping that union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may postpone it to August 2022. Here are the reasons why NEET aspirants are demanding postponement. 

Why are aspirants demanding postponement? 

These days, Twitter is stormed with the demands of Medical aspirants related to NEET 2022 postponement. Many students are saying that the postponement between NEET date announcement by NTA and actual exam date is too less.

Students have claimed that they don't have enough time to prepare for NEET 2022 and 2 months is not enough. Further, they have argued that JEE Mains 2022 has been postponed despite, candidates having more time to prepare and more attempts. However, conducting NEET 2022 with 1 attempt and after a late announcement, is not fair to students.

NEET-UG 2022 to be conducted in 14 foreign centres for the first time

NTA recently activated the application link for NEET UG 2022. As a major development, this year the exam is being conducted in 14 foreign cities. National Testing Agency tweeted, "NEET (UG) 2022 to be held in 14 cities outside India for the first time." The list of 14 NEET 2022 exam centres in foreign cities, country, and city code can be checked here. Here are the steps which interested candidates will have to follow to apply. 

Here is how to register for NEET-UG 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET at neet.nta.ac.in.
  • Step 2: In the next step, click on ‘Proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2022’.
  • Step 3: Enter the credentials details (name, phone no., other details) and enter the OTP which you got on your phone number.
  • Step 4: A provisional NEET application number will be generated which needs to be preserved till the admission process is over.
  • Step 5: Candidates should pay the fee online for the registration form and download the form for future reference.
