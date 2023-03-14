NEET Aspirant From Bihar Hangs Self In Hostel Room In Kota

An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room here on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shembul Parveen, they said.

She came to Kota from West Champaran in Bihar in June last year and enrolled herself in a coaching institute for NEET preparations, they said.

The police is yet to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step as no suicide note was recovered from her room, however, her parents claimed that the girl was upset over scoring low marks in tests, police said.

The teen’s parents were in Kota for the last couple of days to find her a new hostel as she had complained about the food being served there, they said.

The parents had gone out in the morning and upon returning, they found their daughter hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, they said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem and a case under section 174 of Cr. P.C. has been lodged for investigation, Circle Inspector (Dadabari) Rajesh Pathak said This is the fifth such incident that has taken place in Kota in last two and a half months. At least 15 coaching institute students, including NEET aspirants, committed suicide in the city in 2022. PTI COR NB