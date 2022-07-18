NEET: Female Candidate Asked To 'remove Innerwear Or Not Write Exam', Complaint Accessed

A complaint was filed by the parent of a candidate appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at Marthoma Institute of Information and Technology, Ayur, on July 17, Sunday. In the complaint accessed by Republic, the parent has alleged that his ward, a female, was asked to remove her innerwear, 'even though the dress code mentioned in the protocols, has no mention of the same'.

"She was asked to remove her innerwear, and when she denied it, she was told not to write the exam. It was not just the case with my daughter. According to her, a room was filled with inner wears," the parent said, in the complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Kottarakkara.

#BREAKING | NEET student asked to remove 'innerwear' to write exam; complaint accessed. Tune in to watch details here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/I1i6gtY6oj — Republic (@republic) July 18, 2022

Students 'mentally tortured'

As per the dress code, students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories while entering the exam hall. This is said to be an anti-cheating measure. While the dress code talks about belts, it does not talk about undergarments such as bras which can include underwiring.

In the complaint, highlighting that NEET is one of the main entrance examinations, the parent said, "The mental state of the students was disturbed, and they could not write the exam comfortably."

Human rights violation, says activist Brinda Adige

Brinda Adige, an activist, in an exclusive conversation with Republic called it 'absolutely shocking, appalling'. "It is a human right violation, also sexual harassment and abuse by the institution, the Education Department and the people who are conducting the exams. I am told that there is a NEET application form that said 'Girls cannot wear bras with metal hooks' and they have given some instructions on what kind of bras to be worn. Since when has the state become concerned about the kind of inner garments that the students would wear.

I am also told that they were asked to remove the inner wear and they were kept in a carton outside. So, they went in, wrote the exam and came outside. I can't imagine the mental agony, the trauma, the humiliation that they must have gone through and how they must have written their exams," the activist said, demanding action against those involved.