NEET Frisking Case: Kerala Police Calls Staff For Identification, Arrests Likely Today

In the wake of the NEET frisking case, the Kerala Police has called for an identification parade of the agency staff who were given a contract of checking NEET ward entrants as well as college staff who were present in the center. According to sources, the police have collected CCTV visuals from the spot and arrests will be made today once the identification process is completed by students.

Notably, the college has denied that it was their staff who did the frisking. Sources from police have told Republic that they prima facie suspect not the agency, but the staff provided by the college management to assist in the matter. The suspects will be zeroed in after identification by the students.

NTA issues statement

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a statement in the case saying that the Observers did not find any such incident happening in the NEET examination centre in Kollam. "Centre Superintendent & Independent Observer as well as City Coordinator, Kollam district have stated that they did not find any such incident happening in the NEET examination centre (Mar Thoma Institute of Information Technology, Kollam). The candidate did take the exam," said NTA.

It added, "There was no complaint to anyone during or immediately after the examination. As far as NTA’s Dress Code for NEET is concerned it does not permit any such activity alleged by the parent of the candidate."

NEET frisking case

A complaint was filed by the parent of a candidate appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at Marthoma Institute of Information and Technology in Ayur, on July 17, Sunday. In the complaint accessed by Republic Media Network, the parent alleged that his daughter was asked to remove her innerwear, 'even though the dress code mentioned in the protocols, has no mention of the same'.

"She was asked to remove her innerwear, and when she denied it, she was told not to write the exam. It was not just the case with my daughter. According to her, a room was filled with innerwears," the parent said in the complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Kottarakkara.

The Kerala police has registered a case under IPC Section 354 and Section 509 after the girl student filed a police complaint.