NEET Frisking Case: Muslim Girls Forced To Remove Burqa Before Taking NEET UG In Washim

A fresh controversy erupted at Shantabai Gote College in Washim on Sunday after some of the Muslim girls who appeared for the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) on July 17 alleged that they were forced to remove their burqa and hijab at the examination center. Given the same, the parents of the girls have submitted a written complaint at the local police station, per news agency PTI.

Earlier, the father of one of the girls had stated that there is no such rule created by the National Testing Agency and that this is not the right step. He said the girls were asked to remove the burqa and hijab at the institution's gate. Meanwhile, the administration of the examination center said that authorities acted as per the regulations which say full sleeves are not allowed when appearing for NEET and the burqa has long sleeves. The NEET UG Exam 2022 was held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, and a total of 18,723, 329 students registered for the NEET UG Exam 2022. The examination was held in 3,570 centres in 497 cities across the country.

"The NEET UG 2022 exam was held at six centers in Washim on Sunday. This incident of two girls being asked to remove their burqa and hijab (face veil) allegedly happened at Matoshree Shantabai Gote College. Their application to the police claims that the staff involved in checking students made objectionable remarks like threatening to cut the burqa-hijab if they didn’t remove it voluntarily, "a police official said, citing the complaints.

NEET Frisking case: Girls asked to remove their innerwear

In a similar case, young women and female students who had appeared to write the NEET UG Exam at a centre near Kerala's Kollam were asked by women security officials at the college gate to remove their innerwear before entering the examination hall. Meanwhile, when the incident gained momentum, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu came forward on Monday to clarify that the examination was not held by state authorities/agencies and that what happened with the students was a mistake of the organizers. According to a PTI report, the father of one 17-year-old girl who appeared for her first ever NEET exam stated that his daughter suffered humiliation and she is yet to come out of the traumatic experience wherein she was forced to sit for the exam for over three hours without undergarments. Also, the father of the girl submitted a written complaint. Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that all five women, who forced girls to remove their innerwear to appear for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), were arrested on Tuesday, informed the Kerala police

Image: AP/ Representative