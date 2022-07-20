In a fresh development over the ongoing NEET frisking row, the National Testing Agency has appointed a three-member fact-finding committee. The members of the panel have been directed to find out the facts regarding the incident that happened in Kerala's Kollam where Muslim girl students were asked to remove their innerwear before the examination. The panel includes senior NTA director Sadhna Parashar; principal of Saraswathi Vidyalaya in Kerala's Arappura Shylaja; and Suchitra Shyjinth from Pragati Academy in Kerala.

"Its panel will visit the spot and verify the facts of the matter after talking to all the people concerned," The notice released by NTA read, "It will see whether the security and frisking protocols of NTA as detailed in Chapter 9: Barred Items and Dress Code of the information bulletin, as well as guidelines for city coordinators, centre superintendents, observers, and invigilators, were followed." The committee will make the necessary recommendations and submit its report in four weeks, the official added.

NTA forms fact-finding panel after students complain of inhuman harassment

A three-member fact-finding committee has been constituted by National Testing Agency (NTA) after reports of a NEET (UG)-2022 candidate being subjected to harassment/inhuman treatment at a center in Kollam, Kerala on July 17 pic.twitter.com/IokUGsR1Ne — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Five women arrested for forcing girl students to remove innerwear

On Tuesday, Kerala police arrested five women for allegedly forcing girl students, who appeared for the medical entrance exam to remove their undergarments. As per reports, three women worked at an NTA-associated agency and the other two worked for the private educational institution at Ayur in Kollam where the incident happened. This came after the National Commission for Women wrote to the NTA to set up an independent inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and expressed her shock and called the incident as the 'naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students' who appeared for an exam at a centre near Kerala's Kollam.

Neet Frisking Case: Muslim girls asked to remove burqa and hijab

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged that young women and girls who appeared at Shantabai Gote College in Washim, Maharashtra on Sunday for the National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) were forced to remove their burqa and hijab at the examination center. Given the same, the parents of the girls have submitted a written complaint at the local police station, per news agency PTI. Earlier, the father of one of the girls had stated that there is no such rule created by the National Testing Agency and that this is not the right step. He said the girls were asked to remove the burqa and hijab at the institution's gate. Meanwhile, the administration of the examination center said that authorities acted as per the regulations which say full sleeves are not allowed when appearing for NEET and the burqa has long sleeves. The NEET UG Exam 2022 was held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, and a total of 18,723, 329 students registered for the NEET UG Exam 2022. The examination was held in 3,570 centres in 497 cities across the country.

