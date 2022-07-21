NEET Frisking Case: Police Arrests NTA Observer And College Teacher; 7 Arrests So Far

In a fresh development concerning the ongoing Kerala NEET frisking case, the police have arrested two more people in the matter further intensifying the investigation amid massive protests over the incident. According to Republic sources, the NTA observer, as well as a college teacher, have been arrested by the police taking the total arrests to seven. Earlier, five people were arrested in the case.

Notably, Republic had asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) regarding why no action was taken against the observers of the exam following which now the arrests have been made. Among the two recent arrests, NTA observer Dr Shamnad and a teacher of the college, Priji Kuriya were the ones who have been accused of giving the instructions to get the innerwear of the examinees removed.

The other five people, all women who were arrested in the case included two employees of the college cleaning staff, S Mariyamma and K Mariyamma and Geetha, Beena, and Jyotsna Joby, all employees of the Star Training Academy.

On the other hand, a three-member fact-finding committee has been also appointed by the National Testing Agency to find out the facts regarding the matter that took place in Kerala's Kollam a few days back. The members of the panel will visit the spot and further investigate all possible angles.

Kerala NEET frisking case

The incident took place last week when a group of young women and girls appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, were asked to remove their undergarments to be allowed to write the exam. The father of one of the students told the media that his daughter had to sit for the exam without a "brassiere".

A case was registered in the matter following which the statement of the girl was also recorded.



