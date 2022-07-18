NEET: Kerala Education Minister Writes To Union Counterpart On Assault On Girls' Dignity

With the NEET controversy in focus, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 18. In the letter to the Union Minister, Bindu expressed her shock and dismay at the news of what she referred to as the 'naked assault on the dignity and honour of the girl students' who appeared for an exam at a centre near Kerala's Kollam. Bindu highlighted how an agency entrusted with the conduct of the examination allegedly forces girl students to strip before entering the test centre for reasons known only to themselves.

Claiming that the shame and shock of this unexpected turn of events have affected the morale and composure of the students and consequently affected their performance in the test, Bindu said, "I write to place on record that we take strong exception to such inhuman behaviour from an agency that has only been entrusted with the task of conducting the examination in a fair manner. I strongly recommend action against the agency to prevent future occurrences of a similar nature and request your intervention in the matter."

Complaint filed by parent of candidate

A complaint was filed by the parent of a candidate appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) at Marthoma Institute of Information and Technology in Ayur, on July 17, Sunday. In the complaint accessed by Republic Media Network, the parent has alleged that his ward, a female, was asked to remove her innerwear, 'even though the dress code mentioned in the protocols, has no mention of the same'.

"She was asked to remove her innerwear, and when she denied it, she was told not to write the exam. It was not just the case with my daughter. According to her, a room was filled with inner wears," the parent said, in the complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Kottarakkara.

As per the dress code, students are not allowed to wear any metallic object or accessories while entering the exam hall. This is said to be an anti-cheating measure. While the dress code talks about belts, it does not talk about undergarments such as bras which can include underwiring.

