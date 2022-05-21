NEET PG 2022: ABVP Urges Health Ministry To Conduct Exam Twice In 2022

NEET PG 2022: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad issued a press release on Friday, May 20, 2022. The release mentions that the demand for solutions for NEET PG candidates will continue. The press note released demanded that the exam should be conducted once again this year and that counselling should only be done after the second chance examination. It be noted that the NEET PG 2022 has been conducted on May 21 between 9 am and 12.30 pm.

This press note comes in line with a meeting that was conducted between ABVP and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on May 18, 2022. The meeting aimed to discuss the issue of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 postponement. It was reported that the student union has put forward six key points which support the postponement of the medical entrance exam. “After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected giving relief to the candidates,” the statement released after the meeting reads.

ABVP submitted memorandum twice

The press note released on May 20 mentioned that ABVP is constantly in touch with the Ministry of Health regarding the ongoing problems among the students concerning the dates for NET PG 2022 and is continuing to demand solutions. Since ABVP aimed to ask for a speedy solution, it submitted a memorandum and had discussions with the officials of the Ministry and the Health Minister.

National General Secretary of ABVP, Nidhi Tripathi said, "Students across the country have gone through a period of uncertainty due to the problem caused because of the dates of NEET PG. We endeavour to provide ease to the students in the examination of NEET PG 2022. Students serve the country by joining the medical field as a pillar of society. We demand from the government that after considering all the subjects sensitively, students should be given one more opportunity and counselling for the year 2022 should be done only after the second chance examination. We also request the students that along with preparing for the exam, keep your morale strong"

Supreme Court dismissed plea to stay NEET exam

The Supreme Court on May 13 dismissed the plea that demanded the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) examination. While dismissing the same, Court emphasised the point that postponing the same will create nothing but chaos. This happened while Supreme Court was hearing the plea demanding NEET PG postponement on May 13, 2022.

The order reads, "Any delay in conducting the exam will result in a fewer number of resident doctors. This year only 2 sets of doctors are there. The request cannot be entertained due to the reason that it would aff the patient care and the career of the doctors."

NEET PG protest: How and why it started?

Several aspirants were demanding the postponement of the examination due to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. They claimed that due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. The students also urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals.