Last Updated:

NEET PG 2022: Aspirants Write To PM Modi To Postpone NEET By 8-10 Days

NEET PG 2022: Many aspirants are demanding to postpone the NEET PG exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. Here's all you need to know.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari

Image: Shutterstock/ANI


NEET PG 2022: In a recent move, Indian Medical Association has written to the Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya demanding to postpone NEET PG 2022 examination. As of now, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. However, many students are seeking the postponement of the examination. IMA has asked centre to consider the delay in the timelines of the NEET PG examinations and admission process.

IMA tweeted, "Letter to Honourable Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji requesting rescheduling of the NEET Exam"

NEET aspirants write to PM Modi to postpone NEET-PG examination

Many NEET aspirants have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET-PG examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 and aspirants have demanded to postpone it by 8-10 days. As of now, no decision has been taken in this matter.

READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases notice on refund of security deposit; Check details

SC agrees to hear plea seeking NEET postponement following doctors' protests

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 postponement matter came into limelight as a plea was filed in Supreme Court to postpone NEET 2022. Acknowledging the same, top court has agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing. Supreme Court on May 10 said that it would list the matter and hear it at the earliest. Candidates must know that the exact date of the hearing has not been announced yet. 

READ | Has NEET PG 2022 postponed to July 9? Here's all you need to know

NEET PG protest: Overview

As the dates are not being postponed, several aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the examination. Candidates are claiming that due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students have urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals.

READ | NEET PG Admit Card to be released soon; See how to download, key details here
READ | Bombay HC directs govt to issue orphan certificate to 2 students who wish to appear for NEET
READ | NEET PG 2022: SC agrees to hear plea seeking NEET postponement following doctors' protests
Tags: Neet pg 2022, NEET, NEET PG
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND