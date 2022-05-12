NEET PG 2022: Aspirants Write To PM Modi To Postpone NEET By 8-10 Days

NEET PG 2022: In a recent move, Indian Medical Association has written to the Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya demanding to postpone NEET PG 2022 examination. As of now, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2022. However, many students are seeking the postponement of the examination. IMA has asked centre to consider the delay in the timelines of the NEET PG examinations and admission process.

IMA tweeted, "Letter to Honourable Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji requesting rescheduling of the NEET Exam"

Letter to Honourable Health Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya Ji requesting rescheduling of the NEET Exam pic.twitter.com/Gmtb4i2Hv5 — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) May 12, 2022

NEET aspirants write to PM Modi to postpone NEET-PG examination

Many NEET aspirants have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET-PG examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 and aspirants have demanded to postpone it by 8-10 days. As of now, no decision has been taken in this matter.

#BREAKING | NEET Aspirants write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone NEET-PG examination scheduled for 21st May 2022 by 8-10 dayshttps://t.co/7O7oyzGWN6 pic.twitter.com/dEvvnYe3qQ — Republic (@republic) May 12, 2022

SC agrees to hear plea seeking NEET postponement following doctors' protests

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 postponement matter came into limelight as a plea was filed in Supreme Court to postpone NEET 2022. Acknowledging the same, top court has agreed to list the matter for urgent hearing. Supreme Court on May 10 said that it would list the matter and hear it at the earliest. Candidates must know that the exact date of the hearing has not been announced yet.

NEET PG protest: Overview

As the dates are not being postponed, several aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the examination. Candidates are claiming that due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students have urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals.