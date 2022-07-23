NEET PG 2022 Counselling Likely To Begin On September 1, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Reports suggest that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) counselling may begin on September 1, 2022. Once it begins, the students who cleared the NEET-PG 2022 exam will be able to fill their choices. Every year, counseling is conducted for admission to All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, and central and deemed universities.

Report suggests that 748 seats are still lying vacant in NEET Superspeciality counselling for the academic year 2021. This year, the government has decided to conduct a special round of counselling without any cut-off percentile eligibility to prevent wastage of seats and in the larger public interest as a one-time measure. This year all the new seats can be included in the first round of counselling itself.

Officials told news agency PTI that the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health will conduct the counselling in online mode. To be updated about NEET PG Counselling 2022 schedule, candidates will have to keep an eye on the official website.

NEET PG 2022 Result For 50% AIQ Seats Out

Almost 45 days after releasing the NEET PG result 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the NEET PG merit list for AIQ seats in July second week. NEET PG was conducted on May 21, and the result was announced on June 1, 2022. The merit list released on July 13 has been uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Those who have not downloaded the result can check the same by following the steps mentioned here.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET PG Result 2022