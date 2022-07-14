NEET PG 2022 Result For 50% AIQ Seats Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Almost 45 days after releasing the NEET PG result 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG merit list for AIQ seats. NEET PG was conducted on May 21, and the result was announced on June 1, 2022. The merit list released on July 13 has been uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in, and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here.

Official notification reads, "The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available from July 20, 2022 onwards from the official website."

Official notification further reads, "NEET-PG 2022 candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW. The Counseling for 100% seats of Deemed / Central Universities and 100% All India Open DNB seats will also be conducted by MCC of DGHS."