NEET PG 2022 Result For 50% AIQ Seats Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Almost 45 days after releasing the NEET PG result 2022, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG merit list for AIQ seats. NEET PG was conducted on May 21, and the result was announced on June 1, 2022. The merit list released on July 13 has been uploaded on the official website, natboard.edu.in, and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here.
Check cut-off scores for MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses
- For General/EWS (50th percentile), cut-off score is 275
- For SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC (40th percentile), cut off score is 245
- For UR-PwD (45th percentile), cut-off score is 260
Official notification reads, "The individual scorecard for NEET PG 2022 AIQ quota seats will be available from July 20, 2022 onwards from the official website."
Official notification further reads, "NEET-PG 2022 candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota MD/MS/PG Diploma seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW. The Counseling for 100% seats of Deemed / Central Universities and 100% All India Open DNB seats will also be conducted by MCC of DGHS."
NEET PG 2022 Merit List: Follow these steps to check
- Step 1: In the first step, candidates should go to the official website, natboard.edu.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the examinations section
- Step 3: In the next step, click on NEET- PG
- Step 4: Post clicking on the same, NEET PG Merit List 50% AIQ will be displayed on screen
- Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
- Click on this link to check the result
Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET PG Result 2022
- Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of NBE- nbe.edu.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on NEET PG 2022 tab
- Step 3: In the next step, a link to view NEET PG result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 4: Click on this link and key in your registration number and login credentials
- Step 5: Post submitting the same, the NEET PG result will be displayed on the screen
- Step 6: Candidates should download the same and take its printout