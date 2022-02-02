NEET PG 2022: SC Likely To Hear Plea For Postponing Exam On February 7

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court is expcetd to hear a plea on deferment of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022 date on February 7, 2022. To be noted that a plea which seeks postponement of NEET PG 2022 was filed on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The case may be listed on February 7, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 schedule has already been released and as per schedule, the exam will be conducted on March 12, 2022. The plea has been filed by six MBBS graduates, through Dubey Law Chambers, seeks a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the scheduled test until various requirements, such as completion of mandatory internship period, set forth in the PG Regulations, are met by many aspirants.

NEET PG 2022: Plea details

The plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges the condition provided in the information bulletin. It reads that the deadline to complete the internship is May 31, 2022. The delay in internships took place as the final year MBBS students were appointed for COVID duty to help in tackling the COVID situation in India. This in result halted their internships, and due to not completing the same, it would make the graduates ineligible to appear for NEET PG 2022.

The petitioners along with many more candidates have claimed that while they were in the midst of COVID duty their internships were postponed and none of them were told that participating in front-line duties could result in them becoming ineligible to appear for their post-graduate exam. Apart from this, All India JEE-NEET Students Association, AIJNSA has also submitted a representation to PMO asking for a postponement of the exam. More updates on the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, students can register for AIQ round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 from February 2022.