NEET PG 2022: SC Likely To Hear Plea For Postponing Medical Entrance Exam Today

The Supreme Court is likely to take a call on postponement of NEET PG 2022 entrance test on Friday. The top court will be hearing a plea that has been filed by six MBBS students seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022. The petitioners request that the medical exam, which is now scheduled to be conducted on March 12, should be postponed. They seek deferment of NEET PG 2022 that has been listed for hearing before the bench of justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant. The plea was filed on January 25 and was earlier scheduled to be heard on February 7.

NEET PG 2022: Plea details

Further, the plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges the condition provided in the information bulletin. It reads that the deadline to complete the internship is May 31, 2022. The delay in internships took place as the final year MBBS students were appointed for COVID duty to help in tackling the COVID-19 situation in India. This in result halted their internships, making the graduates ineligible to appear for NEET PG 2022.

The petitioners along with many more candidates have claimed that while they were in the midst of COVID duty, their internships were postponed and none of them were told that participating in front-line duties could result in them becoming ineligible to appear for their post-graduate exam. Along with this, All India JEE-NEET Students Association, AIJNSA has also submitted a representation to PMO asking for a postponement of the exam. More updates on the matter are awaited. Meanwhile, students can register for AIQ round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 from February 2022.