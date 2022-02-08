NEET PG 2022: SC Permits MBBS Students To Ask Govt For Extending 1-year Internship

NEET PG 2022: In the latest development, the Supreme Court has allowed NEET PG students to submit a representation to the center seeking a deferment of the May 31, 2022, deadline for internship for the purposes of NEET PG admission. The Court, however, did not come up with a judicial intervention in the matter, saying that it was ultimately a policy decision, but gave permission to the petitioners to make a representation to the authorities. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has also asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider the representation of NEET-PG-22 aspirants within one week after looking at their hardships.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, who was presenting the case before the Apex Court on behalf of the students, informed the Court that many students had joined the frontline workers for COVID duties. He also highlighted the fact that several states have different internship schedules and pointed out that the examination scheduled for March 12, 2022, has been postponed to May 20, 2022, due to the COVID pandemic. Earlier, six MBBS students filed a writ petition before the Apex Court demanding the postponement of the NEET PG scheduled to be held on March 12. Notably, the health ministry and MCC have already announced the postponement of the examinations by 6–8 weeks, but the petitioners have claimed that the deadline for internship should be extended beyond May 21. However, the Apex Court this time has asked students to present the matter before the health ministry. Previously, on January 7, the Supreme Court approved the beginning of the NEET PG counselling process based on the existing 27 percent OBC and 10 percent EWS reservations in the AQI seats.

Image: ANI