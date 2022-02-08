NEET PG 2022: SC To Hear Plea On Internship Deadline Extension & Application date Today

The Supreme Court will resume hearing on the plea submitted by MBBS students seeking a change regarding the internship completion deadline and application date. The same matter was brought before the Apex Court on February 4, and a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant heard the matter and listed the issues for today February 8. Earlier, six MBBS students filed a writ petition before the Apex Court demanding the postponement of the NEET PG scheduled to be held on March 12. Notably, the health ministry and MCC have already announced the postponement of the examinations by 6–8 weeks, but the petitioners have claimed that although the exams are postponed, there are still some issues that remain to be addressed.

NEET PG 2022: SC to decide on internship deadline extension & application date today

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who is representing the students, said the major issue is regarding the May 21 deadline, which has been fixed for completion of a one-year internship, which was difficult to meet as the doctors got engaged in COVID duty. He said the doctor joined the frontline workers for COVID duties. He also informed the court that the last date for filling out the application form was February 4. "We can always extend the deadline, but we would like to hear the other side as well," said the bench.

The petitioners informed the court that many MBBS graduates would not be able to appear in the examination due to the non-completion of the mandatory internship period. The students who filed pleas have sought direction from the National Board of Examinations to postpone the scheduled test until various requirements are met, such as the completion of the mandatory internship period. The students are saying that a deferment of 6-8 weeks is not enough and argued that since they were frontline workers and busy with COVID duties, their internships have been postponed. The medical students are demanding relief on this so that they can complete their internships within the deadline and also be accommodated. Previously, on January 7, the Supreme Court approved the beginning of the NEET PG counselling process based on the existing 27 percent OBC and 10 percent EWS reservations in the AQI seats.

