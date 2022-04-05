NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Extend Internship Deadline

Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 5, has dismissed a plea that was seeking an extension of NEET Internship deadline. The internship extension matter was being heard by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Bela M Trivedi. The Supreme Court cited disruption to the academic schedule as a reason for not agreeing to extend the deadline. The bench considered the fact that whenever there are cases of cut-offs, there is always a possibility of some people agreeing with it while others not. Court also highlighted the fact that if it considered the points mentioned in the petition, it would have affected the curriculum and would have resulted in micromanaging.

NEET 2022 internship: What’s the matter?

NEET PG 2022 Internship deadline has been set for July 31, 2022 and will remain unchanged. The petitioners requested that an extension would provide some relief and would be in favour of many candidates. The same had been requested as many candidates were busy in COVID duties and could not meet the set criteria. To get admission to postgraduate medical courses, candidates must have completed the internship and also meet the other required eligibility criteria. This year the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on May 21, 2022. This is the revised date after being postponed by the Union Health Ministry and National Board of Examinations, NBE.

NEET PG 2022 to be conducted on May 21

Union Health Ministry in February first week released the announcement details for NEET PG 2022 exam date. As per Medical Counselling Committee, the exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022. It should be noted that earlier the exam was scheduled to begin from March 12, which was postponed by Union Health Ministry on February 4, 2022. At first, Health Ministry announced that the exam has been postponed by 6-8 weeks. The revised date was announced by MCC later through a notification. The application process for NEET PG 2022 has been completed. Registered candidates are getting a chance to edit the NEET application form. The deadline to make changes in the application form ends on April 7, 2022.