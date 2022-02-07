NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Hear internship Deadline Plea On February 8

NEET PG 2022: The Supreme Court announced that it would hear on February 8 the plea submitted by MBBS students seeking a postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Earlier, six MBBS students filed a writ petition before the Apex Court demanding the postponement of the NEET PG scheduled to be held on March 12. Notably, the health ministry and MCC has announced the postponement of examination by 6-8 weeks, and scheduled the exam on May 21, 2022

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear internship deadline plea tomorrow

The bench of Justices including DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant noted that the examination has been postponed by the Medical Counselling Committee for 6-8 weeks. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who is representing the six students who have filed the petition, said that although the exams are postponed, there are still some issues that remain to be addressed. Sankaranarayanan stated that the major issue is regarding the May 21 deadline, which has been fixed for completion of a one-year internship, which was difficult to meet as the doctors got engaged in COVID duty. He said the doctor joined the frontline workers for COVID duties. He also informed the court that the last date for filling out the application form was February 4. "We can always extend the deadline, but we would like to hear the other side as well," said the bench.

The petitioners informed the court that many MBBS graduates would not be able to appear in the examination due to the non-completion of the mandatory internship period. The students who filed pleas have sought direction from the National Board of Examinations to postpone the scheduled test until various requirements are met, such as the completion of the mandatory internship period. The plea filed by students challenges the deadline of May 31, 2022, provided by the MCC for the completion of an internship as they were on COVID duties in the year 2021 and, therefore, they were unable to complete the internships. On January 7, the Supreme Court approved the start of the NEET PG counselling process based on the existing 27 percent OBC and 10 percent EWS reservations in the AQI seats.

Image: ANI