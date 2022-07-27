NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Hear Issue Regarding EWS Quota On August 2

In a significant development, the Supreme Court stated that it will hear the plea against the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category on 2 August 2022. Earlier in 2021, NEET PG aspirants filed a petition challenging the EWS reservation in the All India Quota (AIQ) for the NEET PG counselling. Students had claimed that the decision was not in favour of "meritorious" students.

The apex court questioned the Central government and demanded an explanation as to why the EWS parameters were defined at the same margin as the creamy layer of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), at an annual family income of not more than Rs 8 lakh.

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota plea on Aug 2

A three-member committee was formulated by the Centre to revisit the criteria, which included Ajay Bhushan Pandey, former finance secretary; VK Malhotra, member secretary, ICSSR; and Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser to the Centre. Presenting the report, the committee had suggested that the current limit of family income of Rs 8 lakh to qualify as avail of the EWS reservation benefit be retained, calling it "reasonable for the purpose".

Now, it has been nearly a year, and the case is still pending with the court. Earlier, during the hearing on the matter in 2021, the top court maintained the constitutional validity of the quota for the OBC and EWS categories in the NEET PG counselling, following massive protests from NEET PG aspirants who were left waiting for the NEET PG 2021 counselling to commence. The court did not announce any final decision on the matter.

