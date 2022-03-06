NEET PG Counselling 2021: Deadline To Apply For Mop-up Round Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Council Committee has announced that candidates who exited with forfeiture of a security deposit in Round 2 of NEET PG Counselling 2021 can now participate in the Mop-Up counselling round. It is to be noted that they will not have to get themselves registered again. They only have to make the requisite payment for participating in the Mop-Up round. In other words, the applicants will be charged with a counselling fee to proceed further to the Mop Up round.

Official notice released by MCC reads, "It is for the information to candidates who exited with Forfeiture of Security Deposit in Round-2 and now want to participate in Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2021. Such candidates need not register again but they are required to make the requisite payment and proceed further."

Candidates should know that the deadline to register for the Mop-Up round ends on March 7, 2022. Candidates can register, pay the fee and lock in their choices by 7 March, as per the official NEET PG counselling 2021 schedule on the MCC's website. Applicants need to keep in mind that the choices cannot be changed once they are locked.

Here are the steps to follow to fill the choices for the Mop-Up round

Go to the official website mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Online Registration PG Medical Counselling”

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their NEET PG 2021 roll number and password

Candidates should fill the choice of subjects and the institution that they prefer

Click on submit and take its printout for future reference

UP NEET PG Counselling: Round 2 seat allotment result postponed

The round 2 seat allotment result for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility and Cumulation Entrance Test UG 2021 counselling has been postponed. According to the official notification released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, the counselling result for the UP NEET-PG is postponed until further orders. Medical aspirants can check the notification by visiting the official website of UP NEET - upneet.gov.in. Candidates must be aware that the round 2 seat allotment result has been extended due to some discrepancies in the All India Quota (AIQ) and state counselling.

