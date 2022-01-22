NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Know How To Check

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to release the round 1 seat allotment result on Saturday, January 22, 2022. As of now no official time for releasing result has been announced, however, it is expected to be out in second half by 5 pm. Once released, candidates will be able to check the result for AIQ round 1 on the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per data available, near about 2 lakh candidates got themselves registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam. The provisional result of round 1 was released on January 21, 2022. Candidates were given time to report discrepancies till 8 am on January 22, 2022. In order to check result, candidates will have to log in by feeding in the required credentials.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Here is how to check seat allotment result

For checking All India NEET PG Counselling result, candidates will have to go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Round 1 Allotment Result.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter required login details like NEET PG roll number and password

Post logging in, the counselling result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should download and take its printout for future references

NEET PG Counselling Registration

Qualified candidates will be able to report from January 23 to January 28, 2022. As per the instructions, candidates are required to carry the original documents to the allotted institutes for verification procedures. Candidates can check the list of the documents by visiting the PG counselling information bulletin at mcc.nic.in. A total of three more rounds of NEET PG counselling are remaining. Round 2 counselling will start from February 3 to 19, the mop-up round will start from February 24 to March 10, and the stray vacancy round will begin from March 11 to 16, 2022.