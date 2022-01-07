NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Clears Way For Counselling, Upholds OBC, EWS Quota

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court has given the approval to proceed with the counselling for NEET postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2021. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that the counselling shall be conducted as per the notice dated July 29, 2021, including 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10% for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all India Quota (AIQ) seats in state government medical institutions.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 to continue as per notice