NEET PG Counselling 2021: Supreme Court Clears Way For Counselling, Upholds OBC, EWS Quota

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court has given the approval to proceed with the counselling for NEET postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2021.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Supreme Court has given the approval to proceed with the counselling for NEET postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2021. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that the counselling shall be conducted as per the notice dated July 29, 2021, including 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10% for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all India Quota (AIQ) seats in state government medical institutions.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 to continue as per notice 

"We accept the Pandey committee report. Counseling for NEET PG and UG will take place in consonance with the notification as given effect in the in-office memorandum. The criteria mentioned for identifying EWS will be used for NEET PG and UG. The Pandey committee report "will be subject to the final validity of the subject assailed," the court said.

 

Tags: NEET PG Counselling 2021, NEET PG, Supreme Court
