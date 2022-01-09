NEET PG Counselling 2021 To Commence From Jan 12: Health Min Mandaviya After SC's Order

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that the NEET-PG council will start on January 12. This comes after the Supreme Court, in an interim order, allowed commencement of medical counselling for NEET-PG admission for 2021-22. The top court also held the validity of 27% OBC and 10% Economic Weaker Section (EWS) quotas.

Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi what translates to, "As assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors, following the order of the Honourable Supreme Court, the NEET-PG counselling is being started by the Medical Counselling Committee from January 12, 2022. This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates."

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है।



इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

The NEET-PG exam took place on September 11, 2021, after being rescheduled on two occasions in January and April. Its results were out in September last week following which candidates for nearly 45,000 seats have been waiting for the counselling to begin.

Resident doctors from several medical colleges across the country last month boycotted work and held protests demanding an expedition of the counselling.

SC nod to NEET-PG 2021 counselling, upholds OBC, EWS reservations in all India quota seats

The Supreme Court on Friday paved way for resuming the stalled NEET-PG 2021 counselling based on existing 27% OBC and 10% EWS reservation quotas, stating that there is an "urgent need" to commence the admission process.

A bench of justices Dy Chandrachud and AS Boppana said, "Counselling on the basis of NEET-PG 2021 and NEET- UG 2021 shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation as provided by the notice dated July 29, 2021, including the 27 per cent reservation for the OBC (other backward class) category and 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in the AIQ (All India Quota) seats."

Image: PTI/Representative Image