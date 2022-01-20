NEET PG Counselling 2022: SC Pronounces Reasons To Uphold Validity Of 27% OBC Reservation

Supreme Court was scheduled to pronounce reasons for its order allowing NEET PG 2021 Counselling with the existing OBC-EWS quota in All India Quota (AIQ) seats. On Jnauary 20, the Court upheld validity of 27% OBC reservation in NEET PG & UG All India Quota. The Judge while hearing about NEET PG counselling said, "Any judicial intervention would have delayed the admission process for this year. Any change for eligibility qualification would have delayed the process of admission and lead cross litigation." The matter will be heard in SC in March third week. SC Judge Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud said, "Challenge to the criteria of EWS would be heard in the third week of March 2022."

SC announces reasons as to why OBC was upheld

UOI filed app before Abhay Nath for SC/ST category in AIQ seats. UOI was not required to seek permission of this court. Therefore providing reservation to AIQ is policy decision which would be subject to Judicial Review. Supreme Court judge said, "The order in Abhay Nath was only clarificatory. Clause 8 would be notified before the beginning of the counselling process & therefore the students were not provided with seat counselling before the start of counselling"

DYC J: The order in Abhay Nath was only clarificatory.

Judge further said, "It cannot be said that rules of the game can change. For EWS, we've said that the petitioners argument of petitioners in validity of EWS not limited to its share in AIQ but also based on the criteria needs to be heard in detail."

SC allowed NEET counselling for PG & UG Admissions for 2021-2022

Supreme Court on January 7 had allowed NEET counselling for PG & UG Admissions for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation In All India Quota. The top court closed the arguments after two days of hearing and gave its verdict on January 7, 2022. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna on January 7 said, “Validity of OBC reservation in NEET PG and UG has been upheld.” Justice DY Chandrachud says, "We accept the recommendation of the Pandey committee to apply the criteria from next year. Counselling shall be conducted by giving effect to the reservation.”