NEET PG Counselling: MCC Removes Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Result; See Details

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The provisional results of the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET PG counselling, 2021, have been withdrawn by the Medical Counselling Committee.

The MCC announced that it had withdrawn the provisional result after it came to notice that some colleges were taking offline admissions of students.

MCC removes stray vacancy round provisional result

"It was brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS after the publication of the Provisional Result of Stray Vacancy Round that some of the colleges had taken offline admissions of the candidates allotted to them or had reinitialized the admission of candidates, making their admissions "Null & Void." result, the candidates were shown as "Not Reported" in the Mop-Up Round and their seats got reverted in the system for allotment in the Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2021," reads the MCC notification.

NEET PG Counselling: Official Notice

MCC asks medical colleges to conduct admission in stray round only via online mode

MCC on Saturday asked medical colleges to conduct the admissions in the astray round only through online mode and also warned that offline admissions would be considered null and void. "Admissions which are taken in offline mode and admission letters not generated through the intramcc portal will be considered "Null & Void".

Candidates should also ensure that their admission letters are generated online through a portal provided by MCC to colleges, "it added. However, the Commission will soon process the seats for the stray vacancy round after removing the seats that were reported offline. MCC will also release a new provisional allotment sheet.

Candidates must take note that the final result of the stray vacancy round will be published on May 2 and the last date for reporting this round has been extended till 5 pm on May 7, it added. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website of MCC to get fresh updates and more information on counselling and admission process.