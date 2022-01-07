NEET-PG: RML Doctors Thank Health Min, SC For Showing Sensitivity

NEET PG 2021: The Supreme Court today has given the approval to proceed with the counselling for NEET postgraduate (PG) courses for the year 2021. The Resident Doctor Association (RDA) of RML hospital thanked the Supreme Court, Union

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for showing sensitivity towards the issue. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that the counselling shall be conducted as per the notice dated July 29, 2021, including 27% for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10% for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in all India Quota (AIQ) seats in state government medical institutions.

In a letter, the RDA said, "It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to thank wholeheartedly the Supreme Court, Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya and DGHS ADG who helped the resident doctors and showed sensitivity towards the issue of overburdened and exhausted resident doctors due to delayed neet-PG counselling and helped justice to be served on time".

SC orders to conduct counselling as per existing reservation criteria for EWS/ OBC

In today's judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the 27 per cent quota for OBSc and the validity of the criteria for determining the EWS quota will be considered as recommended by the Pandey committee in the 3rd week of March 2022. Meanwhile, the Court is examining the feasibility of having an 8 lakh cap to avail the EWS quota for PG medical admissions. Due to the second wave of the COVID pandemic, the entire schedule was delayed for four months, and due to contention in the EWS quota, the counselling process was postponed till the final order of the Supreme Court. The continued delay in the counselling process caused a massive protest across the different states, including the National Capital. However, the protest was called off on January 4 by the doctors after they met with the state medical education and research director.

