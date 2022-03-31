NEET PG: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-up Round Counselling For AIQ, 146 More Seats Opened

NEET PG: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET Mop-Up Counselling for Post Graduates for 2021-22 sessions. The apex court has directed for holding of a Special Round of Counselling for the 146 seats and has allowed students who have joined the AIQ or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round for 146 seats.

The Supreme Court also directed the authorities to invite options from students within 24 hours of issuing the fresh notification and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut off time for giving options. After that, the authorities should hold a mop-up round, and endeavour to complete the same within 72 hours. The Supreme Court has also upheld the March 16 advisory which prevents students who have taken seats in State Quota after Round 2 from participating in the Mop-Up round.

NEET PG AIQ Mop-up counselling cancelled

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi passed the following orders: