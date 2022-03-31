NEET PG: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-up Round Counselling For AIQ, 146 More Seats Opened

NEET PG: The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET Mop-Up Counselling for Post Graduates for 2021-22 sessions. The apex court has directed for holding of a Special Round of Counselling for the 146 seats and has allowed students who have joined the AIQ or the State Quota in Round 2 to participate in this round for 146 seats.
The Supreme Court also directed the authorities to invite options from students within 24 hours of issuing the fresh notification and complete the process within 72 hours after the cut off time for giving options. After that, the authorities should hold a mop-up round, and endeavour to complete the same within 72 hours. The Supreme Court has also upheld the March 16 advisory which prevents students who have taken seats in State Quota after Round 2 from participating in the Mop-Up round.
NEET PG AIQ Mop-up counselling cancelled
The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Bela M Trivedi passed the following orders:
- The All India Quota Mop Up Round Counselling shall stand cancelled.
- For the 146 additional seats which became available after the AIQ Round 2 on 16 March 2022, a Fresh Mop-upound of counselling shall be conducted as a special case. Students who have joined in Round 2, either in state quota or AIQ, will be at liberty to participate in the fresh round of counselling without any financial penalties. In order to facilitate the expeditious completion of the process, the DGHS shall invite options from students within 24 hours of uploading of notification and the process shall be completed with a period of 72 hours after the cut-off for receipt of options.
- A fresh Mop Up Round for AIQ seats shall be endeavoured to be conducted and completed within a period of two week thereafter.
- In line with the notification of 5 April 2018, students who have joined in round 2 of State Quota shall not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round for State or All India Quota.