NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out; Here's Direct Link

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: The provisional result of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling has been announced by the Medical Council Committee (MCC). All those candidates who took part in this can check their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round provisional result by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates must note that the provisional results are only indicative and subject to change. According to the reports, it is expected that NEET SS 2021 Counseling Final results are likely to be released tomorrow.

"The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law," said MCC.

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: Here's how you can get the Mop-Up Round Result

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website—mcc.nic.in—to check the NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round Result.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Provisional Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021" link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 4: The result of the NEET-SS special mop-up round will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Save the outcome and print a copy for future reference.

Here's direct link to check NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round counselling result - CLICK HERE

In case of any discrepancy in the MCC NEET SS 2021, candidates can inform the committee till June 24, 2022, up to 10 am via email at mccresultquery@gmail.com. It is advised that candidates must approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. Also, candidates should keep a regular check on the official website of MCC for fresh updates and more details.

