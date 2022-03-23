NEET SS Counselling 2021-22 Dates Released; Check Full Details Here

NEET SS Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the date sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2021-22 today, on March 23, 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for the examination need to register for counselling for further admissions. Candidates can check and download the NEET SS schedule by visiting the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that registration for NEET SS counseling will start from April 1, 2022. The National Board of Education conducted the NEET SS on January 10, 2022 and the results were declared on January 31, 2022. Counselling schedule for the shortlisted candidates has also been released. NEET SS Counselling 2021 Dates are only for 2 rounds.

NEET SS Counselling Schedule

ROUND 1

Registrations begin - April 1, 2022.

Last date to register - April 5, 2022.

Choice Filling - April 2 to 5, 2022.

Processing of Seat Allotment - April 6 to 7, 2022

Seat Allotment Result - April 8, 2022.

Reporting - April 9 to 14, 2022.

ROUND 2

Registrations begin - April 19, 2022.

Last date to register - April 21, 2022.

Choice Filling - April 19 to 21, 2022.

Processing of Seat Allotment - April 22 to 23, 2022.

Seat Allotment Result - April 24, 2022.

Reporting - April 25 to 30, 2022.

NEET SS Counselling Registration 2022