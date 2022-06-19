NEET SS Counselling 2021: Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule Released, All Details Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling schedule. The NEET super-speciality 2021 counselling special mop-up round schedule can be checked on the official website mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2021 counselling schedule highlights that the MCC will begin the registrations on June 21, 2022. MCC will release the mop-up counselling round result on June 25, 2022. To be noted that the counselling committee is offering admission to 930 seats that remained vacant after conduction of 2 rounds of AIQ Super speciality rounds. It was followed by another additional round of Counselling.

NEET SS 2021: Check Mop-Up Counselling Schedule Highlights

Fresh registration will begin on June 21, 2022

It will end on June 22 (upto 12 noon)

Payment facility will remain open till 3pm of June 22

Choice Filling and Choice Locking will begin at June 21, 2022

The facility will be closed on June 22, 2022 (11.59 pm)

Seat Allotment will be done on June 23, 2022

The Result will be released on June 24, 2022

Reporting has to be done between June 25 and June 29, 2022

NEET SS Mop-up counselling 2021: Check eligibility details here