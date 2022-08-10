NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely To Be Released By August 14, Here's How To Download

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test (NEET) UG Answer Key sometime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their answer key by visiting the official website of NEET - neet.nta.nic.in. According to media reports, the NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the declaration date and time. But it is expected that the answer key will be out by the end of this week. The agency will also release the OMR sheet of the candidates along with the NEET Answer Key.

After the declaration of the answer key, candidates will get an opportunity to raise objections against it. NTA will keep the objection-raising window open for 48 hours, after which no objections will be accepted. After the objection raising period is over, NTA will compile the final answer key, and based on the same, the final results will be declared.As of now, the exact date of objecting to the answer key has not been announced by the National Testing Agency.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to release the NTA NEET Answer Key 2022.

Step 1: Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key by visiting the official website of NEET: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link, available on the homepage of the official website.

Step 3: The official NEET 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code.

Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key.

Step 6: Take a printout of the answer key for future use.

Meanwhile, NTA has already declared the JEE Main Result 2022 for Session 2 examinations. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam can now check their scorecard by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. More than 18 lakh students took part in the NEE UG entrance exam for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS, and other UG medical courses in approved and recognised medical, dental, AYUSH, and other colleges, deemed universities, and institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

