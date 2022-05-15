NEET UG 2022 Application Process Closes Today; Here's How To Apply

NEET UG 2022: The registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude today, May 15. Candidates who are yet to apply for the UG medical entrance exam can do so by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and filling out the NEET UG 2022 Application form.

According to the schedule, the NEET UG entrance examination will be held on July 17. The examination will be conducted in offline mode. According to the official information, the NTA NEET 2022 exam will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2022: Here's how to apply for NEET UG 2022

Step 1: To apply for NEET-UG, candidates need to visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the "Registrations for NEET-UG 2022" link.

Step 3: Complete the registration procedure.

Step 4: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 5: Candidates then need to upload the required documents and pay the online registration fee.

Step 6: Complete and submit the NEET '2022 Application Form.

Step 7: Download the submitted application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's the direct link to apply for NEET UG 2022 Registration - CLICK HERE

NEET UG 2022 Application Fee

Application fees for the candidates belonging to the General category is Rs 1,600, EWS/OBC-NCL candidates need to pay Rs 1500, and the application fee for SC/ST/PWD/Third Gender is Rs 900. The application fees for the students out from India is Rs 8,500 for all categories.

NEET UG 2022 | Exam Pattern

As per the official information, the NEET UG 2022 question paper will comprise 200 questions

The examination will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

The paper will be conducted in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

The examination will be held in offline mode.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representaive