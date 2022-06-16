NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closing Today; Check How To Make Changes In Application

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for NEET-UG 2022 today. Candidates who have already submitted their applications for National Eligibility cum Entrance Exams (NEET) and wish to change their 'category' in their application forms can do it today till 9 pm and afterwards, no application form submission will be considered. NEET UG correction window was reopened by NTA on June 14. According to the schedule, the NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2022 on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The examination will be held offline in 13 languages.

"The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. It is pertinent to note that the final correction shall be taken into account only after payment of an additional fee wherever required (e.g. change of category from SC or ST to General or OBCNCL to General or EWS to General). For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in," the official notice reads.

NEET UG 2022 | How to make corrections in NEET-UG Correction Window

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " Correction Registration Form " link

" link Step 3: A sign-in page would open on the screen

Step 4: Candidates need to enter their application number, password, security pin, and other required details

Step 5: The NEET UG Application Form will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Now, candidates need to make the required corrections

Step 7: After making corrections, click on 'submit form'

Step 8: Now candidates need to take a printout of the revised application form for future needs

Here's the direct link for the NEET UG 2022 Correction Window - CLICK HERE

All those candidates who will qualify for this examination will become eligible to get admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved recognized Medical/Dental/Ayush and other Colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative