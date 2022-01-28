NEET UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be announcing the NEET UG all India quota (AIQ) round 1 seat allotment result on Friday, January 28. The candidates who applied for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 percent all India quota and are waiting for NEET counselling AIQ round 1 seat allotment result will be able to check it today. Students will have to go to the official website mcc.nic.in to check the results. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The candidates, who will be selected on the basis of their NEET Rank, will have to report for admission to medical colleges. It should be done between January 30 and February 4, 2022.

To be noted that MCC on January 27 released the provisional allotment result. However, it was pulled down by the MCC on Thursday itself. By releasing a separate notification, the MCC said that the final seat allotment results will be announced on Friday.

The Medical Counselling Committee through another notification said that few male candidates are also applying for female-only colleges. MCC has released a list of female-only colleges and said if male students opt for these colleges, then those choices will be deleted. MCC has also mentioned that it is receiving complaints from candidates that they did not receive OTPs on mobile numbers. For this, MCC has advised candidates to download the SANDES app so as to receive OTP and other relevant information.

“It has come to notice of MCC that many male candidates have opted choices for Medical Colleges/ B.Sc (Nursing) colleges which are exclusively for Female candidates. Such male candidates who have exercised choices for ‘Female only Colleges’ are requested to edit their choices, already exercised, and not to pick those choices again. However, if male candidates have opted for female colleges, such choices will be deleted at the time of seat processing for Round-1, by the system,” the MCC said.

Here is how to check seat allotment result