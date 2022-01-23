NEET UG Counselling 2021: Deadline For Round 1 Registration Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG Counseling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee has already activated the registration link for NEET counseling for undergraduate courses on January 19, 2022. As scheduled, interested and eligible candidates should make sure to get themselves registered by Monday, January 24, 2022. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case by MCC.

For registration, candidates will have to go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.Through this counselling, eligible candidates can get admissions to 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) Govt seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS, and JIPMER colleges. This year, NEET AIQ counselling will be conducted in 4 rounds by MCC – round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. The major change is that this time vacant seats left after second round will not revert to the states, unlike past years. Here are the steps which registered candidates will have to follow to get themselves registered. Important dates can also be checked here.

NEET UG Counselling: Check important dates here

Round 1 verification of seat matrix have been conducted by the institutes on January 17 and January 18, 2022

Round 1 registration was started on January 19, 2022

Payment should be done by January 24, up to 12:00 noon

The choice filling started on January 20 and it will end on January 24, 2022 (11:55 pm)

Candidates will have to lock their choices on January 24, 2022 (4:00 pm to 11:55 pm)

The verification of candidates by universities/ institutes will be done on January 25 and January 26, 2022

Seat allotment processing will happen on January 27 and January 28, 2022

The round 1 seat allotment result will be out on January 29, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to register