NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-up Round Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores

Image: Pixabay
NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 mop-up round on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Registered candidates who took part in the round will be able to check results today. It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
In the second week of March 2022, additional MBBS and BDS seats were added up by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats were added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.
According to an official statement, "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the college due to late receipt of Letter of Permission (LoPs), i.e., after the start of Round-2 of UG Counselling 2021 or those who could not contribute their seats within the stipulated time."