NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-up Round Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores

NEET UG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee is scheduled to announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 mop-up round on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Registered candidates who took part in the round will be able to check results today. It will be uploaded on the official website mcc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

The choice-filling process started on March 20 at 3 pm

It was closed on March 20 at 11:55 pm

Earlier the registration for mop-up round closed on February 4, 2022

The commission extended the registration and fee payment window for the mop-up round of the UG NEET counselling on March 19, 2022

The National Entrance Examination Test, PG application process is also underway and will end on March 25, 2022

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to check the mop-up round result

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'mop-up round result' link

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login

Step 4: Post logging in, the NEET-UG 2021 mop-up round result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download result, take its print out for further reference

MCC adds additional MBBS seats

In the second week of March 2022, additional MBBS and BDS seats were added up by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in the mop-up round of counselling. The additional MBBS seats were added to institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada, Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, Kadapa.