NEET UG Counselling 2021: MP DME State Merit List Releasing Today; Check Details

MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 is being conducted for providing admissions to MBBS/BDS courses. As per schedule, National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the state merit list for the Madhya Pradesh, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 on January 22, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to check the list once released on th official website. As per the counselling norms, the MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 state merit list will be released only for the registered candidates. It will then be followed by the opportunity of choice filling and locking by MP Domicile registered candidates. The choice locking facility will be available from January 23 and January 27, 2022.

Candidates should keep in mind that the state merit list is not a seat allotment. The final allotment list for the first round will be released on January 31, 2022, following the closure of the choice filling process. Here is the step-by-step guide to checking the merit list.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to check the merit list

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of the Department of Medical Education for MP NEET UG Counselling – dme.mponline.gov.in.

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Allotment List' and then click on the link that reads, 'State Merit List for MBBS/BDS courses.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where a document will be opened on screen

Candidates should scroll through it to check the information related to them

Candidates should also download and print a copy of the same if needed.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 is being held in two rounds. In each round, a similar process will be followed and candidates will get an opportunity to cancel their admissions at the college level as well. It is to be noted that the registrations for the second round will be held later. Seat allotment results for the first round of counselling will be declared on 31 January 2022.

Selected candidates will be required to report at the allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission between 01 to 07 February 2022 (05 pm). According to the official counselling schedule, candidates will be allowed to opt for upgradation through the candidate's login after admission 01 to 07 February 2022 (midnight). Candidates should know that online resignation/cancellation of admission at the college level will also be allowed from 01 to 07 February 2022 (05 pm). For more details about MP NEET UG Counselling 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DME.