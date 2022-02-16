NEP 2020: Centre Approves 'New India Literacy Programme' For FYs 2022-2027

New India Literacy Programme 2022: In a bid to educate more and more people and to cover all aspects of adult education to align with the National Education Policy 2020, the central government has launched a new scheme, the "New India Literacy Programme," for the period FYs 2022–2027. The Nation's Education Policy NEP) 2020 aims to cover "Adult Education and Lifelong Learning". According to the government, this program under the national scheme aims to impart foundational literacy and numeracy skills among the citizens of the 21st century.

New India Literacy Programme: Objectives of the New India Literacy Programme

The objective of the scheme is to cover other components that are necessary for the citizens of the 21st century, such as critical life skills (including financial literacy, digital literacy, commercial skills, health care and awareness, child care and education, and family welfare).

Vocational skills development (with a view towards obtaining local employment) and basic education (including preparatory, middle, and secondary stage equivalency).

Continuing education includes engaging holistic adult education courses in the arts, sciences, technology, culture, sports, and recreation, as well as other topics of interest or use to local learners.

NEP 2020: Implementation of the scheme

The scheme will be implemented through volunteerism via virtual mode where orientation, workshops of volunteers, and training will be organised through the online mode.

The New India Literacy Programme will cover non-literates aged 15 years and above in all states and UTs in the country.

Through this learning program, the government aims to reach five crore learners at 1 crore per year by using "Online Teaching, Learning, and Assessment System (OTLAS)" in partnership with NIOS and NCERT.

According to the official information available, the estimated total outlay of the "New India Literacy Programme" is Rs 1037.90 crore, which includes the Central share of Rs 700 crore and the State share of Rs 337.90 crore, respectively, for the FYs 2022–27.

Image: PTI/ Representative