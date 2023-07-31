New Books Of 130 Subjects For Classes 3-12 Coming Soon In 22 Indian Languages: PM Modi

New books of about 130 various subjects are coming up for classes 3 to 12 in 22 different languages as a result of education being imparted in regional languages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced. The Prime Minister pointed out that the biggest injustice to any student is judging them based on their language instead of their capabilities. “Education in the mother tongue is initiating a new form of justice for the students in India. It is also a very significant step towards social justice”, the PM said while inaugurating Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday. He also released education and skill curriculum books translated into 12 Indian languages. The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion.

'Those who could not speak English were neglected'

PM Modi highlighted that many developed nations of the world have got the edge owing to their local language. Giving the example of Europe, the Prime Minister said that most countries make use of their own native languages. He lamented that even though India has an array of established languages, they were presented as a sign of backwardness, and those who could not speak English were neglected and their talents were not recognised. As a result, the Prime Minister said, the children of the rural areas remained most affected. He emphasized that the country has now begun to shun this belief with the advent of the National Educational Policy. “Even at the UN, I speak in Indian language”, he added.

From Social Science to engineering, all subjects will be taught in Indian languages: PM Modi

The Prime Minister underlined that subjects ranging from social science to engineering will now be taught in Indian languages. “When the students are confident in a language, their skills and talent will emerge without any restrictions”, Shri Modi said. He also pointed out that those who try to politicize language for their own selfish interests will now have to shut their shops. “National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country”, he said.

The Prime Minister said that we have to create an energetic new generation in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal. A generation free from the mentality of slavery, eager for innovations and ready to bring laurels in fields from science to sports, willing to skill themselves as per the needs of the 21st century, a generation filled with a sense of duty. “NEP will play a big role in this”, he said.

NEP allows every youth of India to get same education and opportunity: PM

The Prime Minister said among the various parameters of quality education, India’s big effort is for equality. “Priority of NEP is that every youth of India should get the same education and the same opportunity for education”, he said, emphasizing that this is not limited to opening schools. He emphasized that equality should be extended to resources along with education. This, he said, means that every child should get options as per choice and capacity. “Equality in education means that no child is deprived of education due to place, class, region”, he said. He pointed out that thousands of schools are being upgraded under the PM SHRI Scheme. “In the age of 5G, these modern schools will be a medium of modern education”, he added. He mentioned Eklavya Schools in tribal villages, Internet facilities in villages and students receiving education through modes like DIKSHA, SWAYAM and Swayamprabha. “Now, In India, the gap of resources needed for education is being covered rapidly”, he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the steps for integrating vocational education with general education and the ways of making education more interesting and interactive. Pointing out that the facility of labs and practicals were limited to a handful of schools earlier, the Prime Minister threw light on Atal Tinkering Labs where more than 75 lakh students are learning about science and innovation. “Science is simplifying itself for everyone. It is these young scientists that will shape the future of the country by leading significant projects and turn India into a research hub of the world”, he said.