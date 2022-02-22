New education policy focused on science, technology, research, skill development; Union Minister Reddy

Jabalpur, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the the new education policy is focused on science, technology, research and skill development.

The Union minister of Culture and Tourism, Development of North Eastern Region was participating in online mode in the inaugural function of the 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate', a nation-wide week-long science festival, Rani Durgavati University's science festival coordinator professor Surendra Singh said.

"Such programmes will support Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Centre. After 35 years, a new education policy is executed which is focused on science, technology, research and skill development," he said.

Festival coordinator professor Singh said over 900 students have registered for competitions to be held during the science festival titled 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' (science is revered all over), which aims to attract participants towards scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories.

Each day of the programme is based on different themes. On February 23, it is annals of history of Indian science, February 24 will be milestones of modern Indian science and technology, February 25 swadeshi paramparik inventions and innovations, February 26 science literature festival, while February 27 will have science and technology for next 25 years. The valedictory function will be on February 28. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM BNM

