NICE 2022: Ministry Of Education Launches National Inter-college Crossword Expedition

The Ministry of Education has invited colleges and universities to participate in the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition (NICE) 2022. Students who want to participate in the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition can do so by registering for the crossword competition at the official website - nice.crypticsingh.com/register.

Ministry of Education launches National Inter-college Crossword Expedition 2022 (NICE-22)

"Brace yourself for the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition 2022! Put your grey cells to work and win prizes. To register, click https://nice.crypticsingh.com/register, "MoE tweeted.

NICE 2022: Follow these steps to register

Students can register for the contest by visiting the official website - crypticsingh.com.

Students will get a username and password after a successful registration.

The credentials will be sent to candidates via email.

Candidates can use the log-in credentials for all the online rounds.

NICE 2022 Guidelines

All students from colleges and universities can participate in this crossword expedition.

Any bonafide student with a degree from higher education institute in India, recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), can take part.

Stage I is a student or institution round to be played in an online format.

A set of 10 clues will be posted every Sunday at 10.30 am, starting from April 3, 2022,

The 4th and last weekly round will be taking place on April 24, 2022.

The top two performers from each institute will form a two-member team to represent their institute.

Stage II is the Zonal Round, which will be held in an offline format.

Stage 2 will be conducted at designated host institutes in select cities for five zones: North, South, West, East, and Northeast.

The rounds will have a preliminary pen-paper format involving 50 top teams in each zone, culminating in an onstage final between the six highest-scoring teams.

In Stage III, three top teams from each zone advance to the offline, onstage National Grand Finale to be held in New Delhi.



(Image: PTI/ Representative)