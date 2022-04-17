Last Updated:

NICE 2022: Ministry Of Education Launches National Inter-college Crossword Expedition

The Ministry of Education has invited colleges and universities to participate in the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition (NICE) 2022. Read further.

Amrit Burman
Ministry of Education

Image: PTI


The Ministry of Education has invited colleges and universities to participate in the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition (NICE) 2022. Students who want to participate in the National Inter-College Crossword Expedition can do so by registering for the crossword competition at the official website - nice.crypticsingh.com/register.

Ministry of Education launches National Inter-college Crossword Expedition 2022 (NICE-22)

"Brace yourself for the National Inter-college Crossword Expedition 2022! Put your grey cells to work and win prizes. To register, click https://nice.crypticsingh.com/register, "MoE tweeted.


NICE 2022: Follow these steps to register

  • Students can register for the contest by visiting the official website - crypticsingh.com.
  • Students will get a username and password after a successful registration.
  • The credentials will be sent to candidates via email. 
  • Candidates can use the log-in credentials for all the online rounds. 

NICE 2022 Guidelines

  • All students from colleges and universities can participate in this crossword expedition.
  • Any bonafide student with a degree from higher education institute in India, recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), can take part.
  • Stage I is a student or institution round to be played in an online format.
  • A set of 10 clues will be posted every Sunday at 10.30 am, starting from April 3, 2022,
  • The 4th and last weekly round will be taking place on April 24, 2022.
  • The top two performers from each institute will form a two-member team to represent their institute.
  • Stage II is the Zonal Round, which will be held in an offline format.
  • Stage 2 will be conducted at designated host institutes in select cities for five zones: North, South, West, East, and Northeast.
  • The rounds will have a preliminary pen-paper format involving 50 top teams in each zone, culminating in an onstage final between the six highest-scoring teams.
  • In Stage III, three top teams from each zone advance to the offline, onstage National Grand Finale to be held in New Delhi.
     

(Image: PTI/ Representative)

